Rays utterly destroy the Pirates with a single tweet

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Rays’ social media team took a shot at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter on Monday night. The Pittsburgh Pirates have not been to the postseason since 2015, and have since been situated towards the bottom of the National League standings. Perhaps one of their most recent moves that came back to haunt them was their deal with the Tampa Bay Rays that landed them Chris Archer back in 2018 in exchange for Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and a player to be named later, who turned out to be Shane Baz.

