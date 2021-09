The newly opened innovation center at the State College of Florida will do more than help entrepreneurs and businesspeople, according to Kim Richmond, the program's director. "We want to be the center of the ecosystem," she said. "What we see are the opportunities — we see them in our community, in our students, and this building. Our services are the perfect intersection for that; we're the catalyst for that."

SARASOTA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO