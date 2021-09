COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A proposed new state program backed by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague would aim to help farmers, hospitals and universities lower their borrowing costs. Sprague’s “Ohio Gains” proposal has three separate components. One would expand eligibility for an existing state program that helps farmers get lower interest rates on loans. A second part calls for the state to lend financial backing to bonds that hospitals issue for construction projects, charging less to the hospitals than investment banks typically would. And a third would give universities legal permission to use their state funding as collateral when borrowing money, which could help them get better lending terms.

