The Buffalo Bills’ defense was largely dominant and the offense capitalized enough to record a 35-0 shutout of the Miami Dolphins. While the passing offense didn’t light up the stat sheet and still seemed slightly off, the rushing attack made up for it. On defense, A.J. Epenesa and a certain rookie first-round pick had breakout performances, while the secondary held steady and even came down with an interception of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett after Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game. More about how each rookie performed against the Dolphins below.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO