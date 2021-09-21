Built by SNC, Largest Structure Ever Launched for Unmanned Mission Wraps Successful On-Orbit Research Operation for AFRL
CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 (Sierra Nevada PR) – Global aerospace and national security company Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) concluded a successful two-year on-orbit research mission for U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). The mission utilized SNC’s Demonstration and Science Experiments (DSX) spacecraft in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and resulted in research and technologies that advance potential future deployment of Department of Defense (DoD) spacecraft in the harsh radiation environment of MEO. SNC is a longtime leader in the national security space domain; earlier this year the company transferred its civil and commercial space contracts to its new commercial space subsidiary, Sierra Space.parabolicarc.com
