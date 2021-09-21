Built by SNC, Largest Structure Ever Launched for Unmanned Mission Wraps Successful On-Orbit Research Operation for AFRL

The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon hypersonic weapon – an air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, according to an announcement by the Pentagon on Monday.The mission, which resulted in the first successful test of this type of cruise missile since 2013, was completed by the US Air Force, in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).The free flight test of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) took place last week, and demonstrated the weapon to have “highly effective” capabilities, said Andrew Knoedler, program manager at DARPA,...

