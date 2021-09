Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar had his third consecutive rough outing against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. He pitched four innings and allowed seven hits, three walks and five earned runs while striking out three. He has now allowed 16 earned runs over his last three starts, which have lasted a total of 11 innings. The rookie right-hander is 0-4 with an ugly 11.45 ERA and 2.23 WHIP on the year. The 24-year-old will need to do a lot of work this offseason to earn the trust of dynasty managers again. He's scheduled to make his next start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO