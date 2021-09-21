CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 students injured in shooting outside Wichita school

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
Three students suffered gunshot wounds during a lunchtime shooting Tuesday outside a Wichita high school, police said.

Police responded to citizen 911 calls of a disturbance that unfolded on a sidewalk about 200 yards from East High School, said police Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer. One bullet hit the outside of the building.

First responders initially located two students who were taken to a local hospital with superficial gunshot wounds. Police said that a third student who was grazed by a bullet while standing in front of the school later reported his injury to a school nurse.

None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Some citizens took pictures of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Police put the vehicle's license plate number into the city's traffic camera system and were able to track it, Kochenderfer said.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the shooting appears to stem from an ongoing dispute. Three suspects are in custody.

Numerous students were outside at the time of the shooting.

