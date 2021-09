The Barr-Reeve Vikings improved their record with a 3-0 win over Wood Memorial at the Barr-Reeve Arena on Monday night. The Vikings won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-20 to improve their varsity record to 14-7. With the win the Vikings improved their Blue Chip Conference record to 5-0. The JV also won to improve to 12-5. The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Vincennes Lincoln and are back at home on Thursday as they take on North Knox.

