NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing

The Bravo universe and beyond was shocked when it was revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes lost her longtime husband Gregg Leakes . Gregg had a rocky battle with colon cancer prior to his passing at age 66 a few weeks ago. Past and present RHOA stars put their differences with NeNe aside to support her during this painful time. And everyone has been thinking of NeNe and her family as they deal with such a heartbreaking change in their lives.

Gregg had been in remission for cancer for quite a while before the disease returned a few months ago. It was clear the entire situation was extremely difficult on NeNe , who’s been by Gregg’s side for decades through all the ups and downs.

According to People , NeNe recently went on her Instagram Story to talk about adjusting to life now that Gregg has passed. She showed off a new blonde hairstyle and looked to be in good spirits. “So I played in dark hair long enough,” NeNe said. “Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I’d go back to blonde.” NeNe then added that while she typically gets her hair done at home, she decided to go into the salon to be around other women. And it “was good to be around other people.”

“I have good days and bad days, but they say it’s normal,” NeNe continued. She also praised her support system of people who are “coming to [her] house every day” to try to keep her mind off of her grief. Apparently, her circle is doing different stuff with her every day to keep her active and distracted.

NeNe said that in general, she’s “pushing through,” and it’s great to hear she has a tribe of people by her side. Also, it’s good to see that she’s doing her best to get through such a difficult time in her life and be strong. As always, our thoughts are with NeNe, Gregg’s family, and friends while they continue to mourn his loss and adjust to their new normal.

