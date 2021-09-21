CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her "New Life" After Gregg Leakes' Passing

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9AJl_0c3WoNfa00

The Bravo universe and beyond was shocked when it was revealed the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG NeNe Leakes lost her longtime husband Gregg Leakes . Gregg had a rocky battle with colon cancer prior to his passing at age 66 a few weeks ago. Past and present RHOA stars put their differences with NeNe aside to support her during this painful time. And everyone has been thinking of NeNe and her family as they deal with such a heartbreaking change in their lives.

Gregg had been in remission for cancer for quite a while before the disease returned a few months ago. It was clear the entire situation was extremely difficult on NeNe , who’s been by Gregg’s side for decades through all the ups and downs.

According to People , NeNe recently went on her Instagram Story to talk about adjusting to life now that Gregg has passed. She showed off a new blonde hairstyle and looked to be in good spirits. “So I played in dark hair long enough,” NeNe said. “Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I’d go back to blonde.” NeNe then added that while she typically gets her hair done at home, she decided to go into the salon to be around other women. And it “was good to be around other people.”

RELATED:
Kenya Moore Praises NeNe Leakes’ Late Husband Gregg Leakes As “One Of The Nicest Men” She’s Ever Met; Says It Was A “No Brainer” To Attend His Memorial Regardless Of Her Drama With NeNe

“I have good days and bad days, but they say it’s normal,” NeNe continued. She also praised her support system of people who are “coming to [her] house every day” to try to keep her mind off of her grief. Apparently, her circle is doing different stuff with her every day to keep her active and distracted.

NeNe said that in general, she’s “pushing through,” and it’s great to hear she has a tribe of people by her side. Also, it’s good to see that she’s doing her best to get through such a difficult time in her life and be strong. As always, our thoughts are with NeNe, Gregg’s family, and friends while they continue to mourn his loss and adjust to their new normal.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Leakes Shares Heartfelt Post About Gregg Leakes’ Passing

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF NENE’S STATEMENT ABOUT ADJUSTING TO LIFE AFTER GREGG’S DEATH? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER RETURN TO BLONDE HAIR AS PART OF HER ADJUSTMENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post NeNe Leakes Talks About Adjusting To Her “New Life” After Gregg Leakes’ Passing appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

crossroadstoday.com

NeNe Leakes reunites with Housewives at husband’s memorial

NeNe Leakes hosted a memorial service in honour of her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on Monday (06.09.21). The 53-year-old star reunited with some of her former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-stars at her Linnethia Lounge in Georgia as they got together for a celebration of life event to pay tribute to the businessman, who died of cancer last week.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Gregg Leakes Passes Away

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans were stunned to hear that Gregg Leakes was once again in a tough battle against Colon Cancer. On the show, viewers watched his journey. And while many took to social media to offer prayers and well wishes, NeNe Leakes would later tell her supporters that Gregg only had a couple of days left to live. He was transitioning to the other side, and NeNe and her family were completely devastated.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Introduces Us to the RHOA Trio of Friends "We've All Been Waiting For"

There have been many memorable pairs of pals on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the years, but Kandi Burruss just introduced us to perhaps the most iconic trio yet. On September 21, Kandi took to Instagram to share a photo of what was surely an unforgettable girls' night out with none other than Cynthia Bailey and Shamea Morton. "Here’s the threesome we’ve all been waiting for!" Kandi captioned the post, which featured a photo of the trio out at a restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

WOW: Nene Leakes’ New Look Makes her Unrecognizable (pics and video)

Nene Leakes is dealing with the loss of her husband Gregg recently to colon cancer and she seems to be a positive mood. Describing life as her “New normal” the 53 year old former Housewives of Atlanta star looks completely different. The truth is if you have the money and you want to change your looks why not? Some people, who we will not name go WAY overboard but Nene looks good. See Pics.
CELEBRITIES
