CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science Hill, KY

Science Hill woman pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8ttt_0c3WnVWN00
Angela Burdine

A Science Hill woman facing federal drug charges pleaded not guilty during her arraignment last week.

Angela N. Burdine, 30, pleaded not guilty to two charges: Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and 100 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Heroin; and Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, A Mixture Containing a Heroin and a Quantity of Pills Containing Alprazolam (all one charge).

She was taken into custody on September 13, and currently is lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

A federal Grand Jury charged that between July 2020 and October 15, 2020, Burdine was in possession of the different drugs and intended to distribute them.

She was originally arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police

According to the PCSO report, deputies had to force entry into Burdine’s residence when Burdine didn’t answer.

During a search of the residence, they located Burdine in the Bathroom attempting to flush items.

Deputies reported they were able to recover 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 40 Xanax pills from the toilet, as well as 679.9 grams of meth, 92 grams of heroin and 468 Xanax pills from the rest of the residence.

A Jury trial is currently scheduled for November 16.

Comments / 4

Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Science Hill, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Science Hill, KY
Government
Pulaski County, KY
Crime & Safety
Center, KY
Government
City
Center, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Burdine, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
Center, KY
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Heroin#Methamphetamine#Grand Jury#The Kentucky State Police#Pcso
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
75
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy