Science Hill woman pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

Angela Burdine

A Science Hill woman facing federal drug charges pleaded not guilty during her arraignment last week.

Angela N. Burdine, 30, pleaded not guilty to two charges: Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and 100 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Heroin; and Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, A Mixture Containing a Heroin and a Quantity of Pills Containing Alprazolam (all one charge).

She was taken into custody on September 13, and currently is lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

A federal Grand Jury charged that between July 2020 and October 15, 2020, Burdine was in possession of the different drugs and intended to distribute them.

She was originally arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police

According to the PCSO report, deputies had to force entry into Burdine’s residence when Burdine didn’t answer.

During a search of the residence, they located Burdine in the Bathroom attempting to flush items.

Deputies reported they were able to recover 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 40 Xanax pills from the toilet, as well as 679.9 grams of meth, 92 grams of heroin and 468 Xanax pills from the rest of the residence.

A Jury trial is currently scheduled for November 16.