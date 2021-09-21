CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle adds smoked brisket to the menu for a limited time - here’s when you can get it

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill has added “the highly requested” Smoked Brisket to the menu for a limited time. Rewards members can get the Mexican-inspired beef Sept. 21-22 when ordering on the app or online before it is available to everyone on Sept. 23. Chipotle said the beef is “smoked and charred...

