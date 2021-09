Cedar Hill, TX: On Sunday, September 12, 2021, at approximately 2:02 a.m., Cedar Hill Police Officers responded to an unknown situation in the 1000 blk of Fieldstone Dr. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a female stating she needed help. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact at the front door, but received no answer. Officers began checking the perimeter of the residence when they began to hear noises coming from inside the home.

CEDAR HILL, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO