Investigators rule Glenaire deaths ‘natural, unfortunate’

Three relatives who were found dead July 21 in a Glenaire home died of natural causes, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of Roger Wilfong, 66; his sister, Mary Wilfong, 67; and the siblings’ 99-year-old mother, Virginia King, were discovered when deputies conducted a welfare check in rhe 400 block of Wherritt Lane.

A neighbor had reported not seeing any of the residents “for some time.”

Responding deputies had to force their way into the house and found all three family members “seated in the living room and appeared to have been there for some time,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Roger Wilfong, who served as a caretaker for his sister and mother, died from choking on food a month earlier, the investigation found. Authorities said he likely died June 21.

Mary Wilfong and Virginia King, who were unable to move around the house due to extensive health issues, subsequently died from undetermined causes.

The two women were unable to access food, water, medications or sanitation without Roger Wilfong’s assistance, which may have been a contributing factor in their deaths.

The house also lacked working air conditioning. Temperatures reached the 90s regularly between June 21 and July 21.

No foul play, drugs or alcohol were found as part of the investigation, which also ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death.

Investigators called the deaths “unfortunate” and the case has been closed.

