Richard de Carpentier: Bath sign former Harlequins & England Sevens forward

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBath have signed former England Sevens forward Richard de Carpentier on a deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old spent pre-season on trial at the Rec, scoring a try in a friendly against Cardiff. De Carpentier played 200 times for England Sevens and made three Premiership appearances for...

