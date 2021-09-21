Can the line and backers really be spread from the 3?

There was a time before 85 player scholarship limits when the football factories could stockpile players, essentially keeping them off opposing teams. Those days are gone. They are enough good players to go around to support the good programs that can land them with some consistency. North Carolina, as a case in point is NOT a "brand" football school. As noted in the post that started this thread they continue to punch above their weight class in recruiting. There are at least 5 other ACC schools that typically pull in classes rated higher than Virginia. For those who say ratings don't matter, it is curious that Virginia, currently a mid-pack team (at best) in the ACC usually finishes mid-pack in the standings as well as in recruiting. That is known as a cause, not a coincidence.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO