Jeff and Alexa Find Belonging in Jewish Baltimore

Alexa and I moved to Harford County, MD in August 2020, following an adventurous two-car, cross-country road trip from Washington that took us through 11 states and two national parks. I was seeking my next job opportunity, and somehow, I convinced Alexa and our young French Bulldog Cal to pack up and leave the lush Pacific Northwest for the rolling hills and pastoral countryside of northern MD. We have now lived here for almost a full year, have started new careers, and bought our first house.