CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Universal Music Group's IPO is a Smash Hit

By Roland Marconi
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of the Universal Music Group stock soared on its first day of trading on the Euronext exchange on Tuesday. The world's biggest label has a lineup of some of the biggest music stars of the past and present, from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, from Bob Dylan to Justin Bieber.

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Music Industry Moves: WZRD BLD Joins Artist Publishing Group Roster; Limp Bizkit Signs With AGI

Artist Publishing Group (APG) has signed writer-producer WZRD BLD to a publishing deal, announcing with it the company’s efforts to expand into the alternative and rock genres. Since its founding in 2004, APG has seen major success in the pop and hip-hop lanes with such artists and writers as Amy Allen, Taz Taylor, Don Toliver, Madison Love, Ava Max, Charlie Puth and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. WZRD BLD (real name: Drew Fulk) is a L.A. transplant from North Carolina who works across multiple genres and has already seen five songs hit No. 1 at mainstream rock radio. His credits include multiple...
MUSIC
Billboard

Universal Music Soared in First Week as Public Company — What’s Next?

Universal Music Group’s first week as a public company was a resounding success for former owner Vivendi -- which still owns a 10% stake -- and UMG’s existing shareholders, Tencent and Pershing Square Holdings. Last Tuesday, on UMG's first day of trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, shares soared 43%...
MUSIC
dbltap.com

Warner Music Group Becomes Twitch's First Major Music Partner

Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially announced a partnership with the popular live streaming platform, Twitch, becoming its first major music affiliate. With the launch of this partnership comes the beginning of a series of musician-geared channels, broadcasts, and content heading directly to Twitch. WMG will be creating and maintaining a group of channels for its signed artists—a group which includes Camila Cabello, Saweetie, and others. The goal is to help the company's artists take advantage of Twitch's creator-centric model and further engage with fans.
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Dice Ticketing Platform Raises $122 Million; Warner Music Strikes Partnership With Twitch

Ticketing platform Dice has raised up to to $122 million in Series C funding in a round was led by new investor, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with follow on investments from Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution. “We believe DICE’s technology has the capacity to transform the future of live entertainment,” said Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers. “Alongside the flexibility and security of seamless ticketing, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a completely new way… We are excited to partner with DICE to help create remarkable event...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Justin Bieber
International Business Times

Infographic: Music Industry Marches To Universal's Beat

In 2020, almost one third of global revenue with record sales and music streaming was generated by the music industry behemoth Universal Music Group. Therefore it comes as no surprise that the U.K. government has asked the Competition and Markets Authority, its cartel watchdog, to launch an investigation into the market dominance of Universal, Sony and Warner Music. As our chart indicates, the trio has been responsible for most of the global revenue made by record companies year after year.
MUSIC
musictech.net

Universal Music Group hits €46.3billion valuation after going public in Amsterdam

After going public, Universal Music Group has seen its valuation rise to a colossal €46.3billion on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, more than a third higher than the reference price confirmed by its parent company Vivendi. Music Business Worldwide reports that UMG’s share price has risen to €25.25/$29.63, putting the company’s...
MARKETS
Middletown Press

Universal Music Approaches $53 Billion Valuation Following IPO

Shares in Universal Music Group surged by more than a third in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday, following an initial public offering (IPO). Ten minutes into the trading session, shares were changing hands at €25.61 on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. Two hours later they had settled to €24.97. That is a 35% leap compared with the €18.50 figure that the group announced on Monday as its reference price. With the shares at this value, the group has a market capitalization close to $52.7 billion (€45 billion).
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

Vivendi Confirms The 1:1 Distribution Ratio For Universal Music Group N.V. Shares, Reference Price And Home Member State Declaration

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") relating to Universal Music Group N.V.'s ("Company") admission to trading and official listing of its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam ("Admission"). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member"), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, the Company, Vivendi SE ("Vivendi") or any of their advisors or any representative of the Company, Vivendi or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the prospectus in connection with the Admission ("Prospectus") by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ( Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Company or its shares.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tencent Music#Ipo#Universal Music Group#Euronext#Umg#Chinese
go955.com

Universal Music solo project proves a hit with investors

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Universal Music Group’s shares leapt more than a third in their stock market debut on Tuesday as investors bet a boom in music streaming still has a long way to run. Here are facts about Universal and its flotation:. FROM THE BEATLES TO BILLIE EILISH. By revenue,...
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Universal Music's Shares Soar 36.5% at First Day of Trading's Close

If Universal Music Group’s spinoff from parent Vivendi was an album or single, it would be number one with a bullet, in old music-industry terms: With a closing price of €25.10 on the first day of the company’s stock launch on the Euronext Amsterdam, the world’s largest music company landed a whopping 36.5% above its initial reference price of €18.50.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
FOXBusiness

Universal Music spinoff to test investors’ appetite for music

Vivendi VIVHY -0.32% SE’s spinoff of Universal Music Group, expected Tuesday, will leave the French conglomerate bereft of its most lucrative business and will test the market’s appetite for music as an asset class. The world’s largest music company, behind stars including Taylor Swift, Drake and the Beatles, will debut...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Gains As Cathie Wood Dumps $270 Million in Shares Ahead of Q3 Deliveries

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report edged higher Wednesday after long-time supporter Cathie Wood dumped around $270 million shares worth of the clean-energy carmaker amid yesterday's tech-sector selloff. Wood's Ark Investment Management's most recent trading update shows that three of her funds, including the $21.4 billion Ark Innovation ETF...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Robinhood Stock Vulnerable as Insider Shares Unlocked: J.P. Morgan

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report shares fell Wednesday, after J.P. Morgan said the stock is vulnerable, as more insider shares from the July IPO are unlocked in coming months. In addition, trading activity is slowing on Robinhood’s platform more so than on competitors, J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington wrote...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

CD&R Weighs IPO of Motor Fuel Group

Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.'s largest independent gas station operators, according to people familiar with the matter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.’s...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Netflix Moves Into Videogames, Acquires Night School Studio

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report shares rose on Wednesday after the streaming giant said it bought videogame creator Night School Studio and launched five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. Terms weren't disclosed. Night School Studio, Glendale, Calif., is Netflix's first gaming-studio purchase. Founded in 2014,...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Stocks Rebound, Debt Ceiling Looms, Boeing Aces 737 MAX Test - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, September 29:. 1. -- Stocks Bounce As Treasury Yields Ease, Tech Gets Boost. U.S. equity futures bounced higher Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields eased from multi-month highs, as investors looked to claw back some of yesterday's declines while closely tracking negotiations tied to the debt ceiling and ongoing impact of the rolling global power crisis.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy