Former Commonwealth’s Attorney Lynn Pryor is expected to testify at the perjury trial of retired Hopkinsville Police Lt. Jefferson Alexander. A grand jury indictment was returned in March of 2019 against Alexander for first-degree perjury. It stems from an FBI investigation which brought allegations that on August 17th, 2012, he gave false testimony on three occasions when he was the only sworn witness before a grand jury that indicted former Hopkinsville City Councilmember Ann Cherry on charges of tampering with a witness, tampering with public records, and second-degree official misconduct.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO