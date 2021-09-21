CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Police searching for 2 teens after officer-involved shooting near Camping World Stadium

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
Orlando officer-involved shooting Orlando police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Camping World Stadium. (WFTV.com News Staff)

Orlando, Fla. — Orlando police say a teenager has been shot and they are searching for two other teens who shot at officers near Camping World Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said three teenagers were standing on the sidewalk when two officers from the Special Enforcement Unit approached them in an unmarked car.

Rolon said it’s too soon to know who fired first, but that the teens shot at the officers while they sat inside their car near the intersection of Jacobs Place and South Lakeland Avenue. According to Chief Rolon, neither officer was injured.

He said the officers fired their weapons from inside of the car, injuring at least one of the teens, who was taken into custody and is expected to be OK.

Chief Rolon said it is unknown if the other two teenagers were hit by gunfire, but did say they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

©2021 Cox Media Group

