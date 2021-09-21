CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Economists warn of financial 'chaos' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling

By AHTRA ELNASHAR, Sinclair Broadcast Group
news4sanantonio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — There's a reason Congress has voted to raise or suspend the debt ceiling 78 times since 1960: lawmakers agree failing to do so would trigger an economic catastrophe. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been warning Congress for months that her department will exhaust extraordinary measures to pay...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thv11.com

How a shutdown would impact Social Security, food stamps

WASHINGTON — Congress is running out of time to fund the government past Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. This all comes as Democrats try to make progress on trimming President Joe Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion government overhaul and passing a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. On Monday, Republican senators...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
Fox News

Infrastructure bill: Progressives rebel, say they'll tank infrastructure legislation: LIVE UPDATES

House Rules Committee sets meeting to craft emergency measure to raise debt ceiling. Democratic leaders are seeking other means to raise the debt ceiling after Republicans blocked a pair of efforts this week. GOP lawmakers said they won't participate in a debt ceiling hike because it will facilitate spending on Democrat-backed legislation, such as Biden's $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Street.Com

Janet Yellen Warns US Default Would Trigger Crisis, Recession As Debt Deadline Looms

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a default linked to a failure to raise the debt ceiling would be a 'manufactured crisis' that could tip the economy into recession. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee's revue of both the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. would effectively run out of cash to meet its borrowing obligations by October 18 if the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling isn't lifted by the end of this month, triggering a self-inflicted wound of "enormous proportions" on the world's biggest economy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economists#Senate Republicans#Child Nutrition#Sbg#Treasury#Wall Street Journal#Economic Policy Institute#Medicare#Medicaid#Americans#Social Security#The White House#Chip#Democrats#Democratic
AFP

Trillion-dollar coin? Washington eyes solution to budget impasse

Talk of a trillion-dollar US coin has returned to Washington now that Congress is mired in another political impasse over raising the debt ceiling. The idea for the pricey platinum -- which would be unprecedented but not necessarily illegal -- was originally floated in 2011 as a run-around in the recurring war between Democrats and Republicans over lifting the debt limit to enable the government to pay its bills. Champions of the idea point to a 1997 law, which in theory would allow the Treasury Secretary to authorize a platinum coin at the value of his or her discretion. The president could direct the Treasury Secretary to mint a $1 trillion piece that could be deposited in the Federal Reserve and used to cover a big portion of Washington's bills.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Could Congress Let America Default On Its Debt?

There is uncertainty in Washington this week as Republicans voted down a measure to raise the debt ceiling amid the backdrop of a potential government shutdown due to disagreement in Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarked that failing to raise the debt ceiling could lead to the U.S. defaulting on its debt and the outcome could be disastrous for the American economy. In addition, inflation continues to threaten the economy, as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell says that supply shortages are leading to price increases. Host of “Making Money” on the FOX Business Network Charles Payne joins the FOX News Rundown to discuss how President Biden’s $3.5 trillion dollar spending package could lead to further inflation. Later, Senior Advisor on Innovation during the Obama Administration and author of The Raging 2020s Alec Ross joins to explain how the spending package could have less of an impact on inflation than the infrastructure bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goodmorningamerica.com

Treasury secretary warns of 'calamity' if Congress doesn't raise debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling by the deadline it would be a "calamity." Testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs alongside Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Yellen said the U.S. could hit its debt limit in less than three weeks, as early as Oct. 18.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

What Republicans choose to forget about their regressive tax breaks

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania sat down with Jake Tapper yesterday, and when the discussion turned to the debt ceiling, the host reminded the retiring senator that the nation added nearly $8 trillion to the debt during Donald Trump's presidency — which is obviously relevant now. Toomey tried to argue in response that the GOP is blocking the nation's borrowing authority over concerns about "future spending."
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Debt Creativity Includes ‘Mint the Coin,’ Gazillion-Dollar Limit

A $1 trillion coin, a “gazillion” dollar debt limit, and removing Congress from the equation are among Democrats’ proposed solutions to the debt ceiling standoff, in a wellspring of creativity inspired by Republicans’ insistence that Democrats increase the limit on their own. The federal government is likely to reach the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy