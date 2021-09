SUNY Geneseo is number 15 among U.S. public, four-year institutions for six-year graduation rates among recipients of federal Pell grants. The ranking was recently released in the The Chronicle of Higher Education. The six-year graduation rates reflect the percentage of first-time, full-time, bachelor’s-degree-seeking students who received a Pell Grant and enrolled in 2012. They also would have had to complete a bachelor’s or equivalent degrees at the same institution within 150 percent of the normal graduation time (of four years). Pell Grants are based on financial need of a student. For Geneseo, the cohort was 237 students, of which 81 percent completed their degree in six years.

GENESEO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO