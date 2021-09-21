Hifree LED Smart Table Touch Lamp w/ 4 Lighting Modes, Alexa and Google $19.99

Add a new smart lamp to your smart home with the Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control for ease of use. What’s more, it gives you the option of comfortable warm and cool white tones. Also, you can choose the look you’re going for with either a stable or angled position. And, with 32+ gorgeous scene effects, it can create an atmosphere based on the holidays, nature, your emotions, and more. Moreover, you can unplug this smart home gadget for use outdoors. That way, you can add custom illumination to your midsummer patio parties. Then, with the StarPal app, you can manage everything from the colors to light effects. Finally, the sleep and wake timers allow you to wake up gradually to tranquil lighting.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO