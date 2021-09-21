CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hifree LED Smart Table Touch Lamp w/ 4 Lighting Modes, Alexa and Google $19.99

By Vivek
techbargains.com
 8 days ago

Amazon has the Hifree LED Smart Table Touch Lamp w/ 4 Lighting Modes, Alexa and Google for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "VBHRNN9Q" (Exp 9/30). This is originally $39.99, so you save 50% off list price. There are warm white, cool white, RGB color...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best Buy Labor Day TV sale: smart TV deals starting at just $139.99

The Best Buy Labor Day TV sales event is officially underway, which means it's a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $139.99. The retailer is offering up to $200 off smart Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#List Price#Color Temperature#Coupon#Exp 9 30
BGR.com

Best smart home devices: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
techbargains.com

ASFD Air Purifiers w/ 3 Stage Filtration 5 Timer Settings $19.99

Amazon has the ASFD Air Purifiers w/ 3 Stage Filtration 5 Timer Settings for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon (Exp 9/20). This is originally $49.99, so you save 60% off list price. True HEPA filter for pets dander, dust, mold, smoke and pollen. Air purifier has a...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Decute 108ft 300-LED Solar Outdoor String Light w/ 1200mAh Capacity $8.49

Amazon has the Decute 108ft 300-LED Solar Outdoor String Light w/ 1200mAh Capacity for a low $8.49 after Coupon Code: "50PA335S" (Exp 9/22). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $22.99, so you save 63% off list price. 8 modes and timer function w/ remote control. Full charges...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp has Wi-Fi and voice control

Add a new smart lamp to your smart home with the Govee StarPal Ambient RGBWW smart portable table lamp. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control for ease of use. What’s more, it gives you the option of comfortable warm and cool white tones. Also, you can choose the look you’re going for with either a stable or angled position. And, with 32+ gorgeous scene effects, it can create an atmosphere based on the holidays, nature, your emotions, and more. Moreover, you can unplug this smart home gadget for use outdoors. That way, you can add custom illumination to your midsummer patio parties. Then, with the StarPal app, you can manage everything from the colors to light effects. Finally, the sleep and wake timers allow you to wake up gradually to tranquil lighting.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Popular WiFi Extender That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Just $21 Right Now

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet at home, it may not be your router’s fault. Even if you have a reliable router, the layout of your home could still create “dead zones” where WiFi is spotty at best. To boost your signal for all-over coverage, you’ll need a WiFi range extender, like this one from ROCK SPACE. Right now, Amazon has the ROCK SPACE WiFi Range Extender on sale for just $34.99. Use the on-site coupon to save an extra 40% off, bringing the price down to just $21. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this WiFi...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Conbola 10400mAh Portable Battery Operated Fan w/ LED Light $22.49

Amazon has the Conbola 10400mAh Portable Battery Operated Fan w/ LED Light for a low $22.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50CAK3OH" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $45, so you save 50% off list price. Portable fan with 10400mAh battery. 270° adjustable angle; Hanging hook. Bright LED Light with...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Indoor Security Cameras

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start. There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there. Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save up to 44% on a variety of Govee LED smart lights

I dig smart lighting, especially being able to control the lights in my house with a mobile app or my voice. But I absolutely do not love paying a boatload for them. As convenient and clever as Philips Hue bulbs are, they're crazy expensive. Recently there's been a compelling alternative popping up all over Amazon called Govee. This company's produced a ton of new smart LED products which compete directly with many of the more expensive Philips products. Today, an octad of Govee lights including car interior lights, atmosphere-inducing string lights and dramatic light bars are marked down on Amazon, some as as much as 44%.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy