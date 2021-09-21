teaching a first timer in person

Edited: September 21, 2021, 2:17 PM · the back story is this,. i'm in turkey for couple of months, our cleaning lady saw my violin and asked repeatedly if i can give her 12 year old daughter some lessons, i have zero experience in teaching, and i threw whatever excuse i could at her but she still insist. the only reason i hesitantly agreed to this is due to the fact that they are a family economic refugee from uzbekistan or something, and there is no way they can afford her lessons. however she pleaded that I give her daughter some time on the violin.