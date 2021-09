CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — As Keith Randolph was helped off the field in the first quarter against UTSA, his face told the story of a 20-year-old football player fearing the worst. He heard a pop in his right knee, the kind of pop that almost never signifies good news is about to follow. He was up against a UTSA guard and planted his foot into the ground to maintain positioning as a tackle kept coming further and further inwards. Then came the pop in Randolph’s right knee, the tumble to the ground, the attention from the trainers and, ultimately, the tears.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 55 MINUTES AGO