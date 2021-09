Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO