State Sen. Manny Diaz and Attorney General Ashley Moody have come under fire lately from Democrats for leading the charge against vaccine mandates in Florida. Diaz, the top Republican on the Florida Senate health care committee, wants to review all vaccine requirements for children to attend schools, like those for measles and mumps, the website Florida Politics reported Thursday. Moody, meanwhile, announced this month she is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over its new requirement for workers to get vaccinated.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO