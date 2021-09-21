Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado
(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead.denver.cbslocal.com
