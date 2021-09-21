CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Jared Polis Opposes Lethal Removal Of Bison From Grand Canyon National Park, Says Some Of Herd Could Be Brought To Colorado

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead.

Dr Ben mccullough
7d ago

leave them alone ....if your worried about it gov you do it your self ...they have been here for a long time .you have no right to order them to b killed...

Rose Phillips
8d ago

So why do we need animals where there is really no water for them to drink, but they can roam free. After awhile they will stink. Just stay away from areas that the birds circle.

