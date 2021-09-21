CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CREEPY BITS! Canadian Horror Web Series Launches This Friday!

Andrew Mack
screenanarchy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid J Fernandes. A quick search will reveal that we have written about this local director for a very long time and its been too long since we've last done that. Fernandes is here to make amends with a new web series called Creepy Bits! that launches on Friday across a multitude of digital platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok. Facebook and Vimeo). Every Friday we will get a new horror short from Fernandes and company, culminating on Halloween night!

