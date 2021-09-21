CREEPY BITS! Canadian Horror Web Series Launches This Friday!

Every season is horror season, as far as I’m concerned, but we all can collectively agree that fall is especially ripe for enjoying all things creepy, twisted, and wicked. I’ve been a horror reader since the start, devouring the likes of Goosebumps and Stephen King since I could read, and I’m convinced part of my fascination comes from the time I watched my first horror film at a sleepover in elementary school. While the other girls covered their eyes and stayed up all night because of nightmares from the movie, I was pretty unimpressed with the entire thing and wondered why that was. Turns out, it wasn’t the horror for me, but it opened the door to seeking out more and more. It’s only natural this many decades on, I’m finding love for all things YA horror books and am so glad we’re getting such a wide range of them.

