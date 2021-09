Pre-debut girl group bugAboo has released a performance cover video, where they danced to Justin Bieber's "Sorry". In the video, bugAboo boasted refreshing, girlish charms as they completed a powerful and synchronized choreography. In particular, bugAboo exuded a 'high teen' mood on set, where the members' energetic vibes were delivered to viewers. Each of the members' skills and charms were also very visible, grabbing the attention of global K-pop fans. After the performance video was released, netizens commented, "They match the fresh concept well", "Their choreography is perfect", and more positive responses.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO