MILTON, Del. – Ryan Ennis, a Delaware man was recently diagnosed with staged four metastatic lung cancer, but he isn’t taking on this fight alone. The community is now rallying behind him with a fundraiser at Revelation beer gardens at Hudson Fields in Milton, DE, called Rally for Red, with all the proceeds going to Ryan and his family. “We’ve seen how this community is willing to not only dive deep in the depths of their pockets to help but pour out their souls in any which way that they can to help,” says Ryan Ennis.

