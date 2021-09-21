Guest speakers announced for Save America rally at Georgia National Fairgrounds

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd. In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO