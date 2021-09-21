CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Guest speakers announced for Save America rally at Georgia National Fairgrounds

 8 days ago
The rally is likely to drum up support for a slew of candidates that have declared they’re entering statewide races.

Comments / 5

red tail
7d ago

old rock bands end up playing at state fairs and such. mainly because a crowd is already there,,,,,guess it's the same for old so called politicians,,,,

3
Trump a Bitch
7d ago

Yes and I hope the speaker talks about the most dangerous threat to this country is domestic terrorism!!!!

5
Marietta Daily Journal

Ad watch: Black takes aim at Herschel in Senate ad

Capitol Beat reports on Georgia’s latest political advertisements and news. Two days after Donald Trump and University of Georgia football legend Herschel Walker appeared at a Perry rally, Walker’s Republican opponent donned some ill-fitting football gear for an ad called “On the field.”. “I’m probably not your first choice to...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

'Trump won Georgia': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for state election audit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday. Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory. “There’s something that all of...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
US News and World Report

Georgia Rally Marks Debut of GOP Primary 'Trump Ticket'

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he's backing in 2022 Republican primaries were featured at one of his signature rallies. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren't folding in Georgia and some say the former president's nod could hurt Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Geoff Duncan
Person
Jody Hice
Georgia's Ocmulgee Mounds May Be America's Next National Park

A sprinkling of ancient earthen mounds dot the undulating hills of central Georgia, and soon, this historic expanse could be placed in the national spotlight. Ocmulgee Mounds, a forested park in Macon with 17,000 years of human history, is well on its way to becoming the country’s next national park—and the first one in Georgia—a feat that could happen as soon as 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
#Central Georgia#Protest Riot#Save America#Uga#Vanderbilt#U S Senate#State#Security Guests#Aerosols Alcoholic#Chairs Coolers Drones#Poles#Potus
Georgia Democrats express disproval of Save America Rally

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– As Middle Georgia prepares for President Trump’s visit Saturday, Georgia Democrats are pushing back against his arrival. The Democratic party of Georgia hosted a news conference Friday, saying state Republicans are prioritizing Donald Trump over fighting COVID-19, creating new jobs, and revitalizing infrastructure. Georgia Democrats also say...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

First draft of Georgia’s redistricting map released by State Senate

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and State Senator John Flanders Kennedy, chairman of the chamber’s Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee, released a proposed congressional district map that would increase the size of districts in rural South Georgia to reflect losses in population during the last decade. “This map not only meets principles of redistricting, but we are proud to present a map […]
GEORGIA STATE
Preparations underway for Save America Rally in Perry

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Perry Saturday for his Save America Rally. According to the schedule, Trump will be joined by Herschel Walker, Congressman Jody Hice and Georgia Senator Burt Jones. The event will be held at the Georgia National Fair Grounds in Perry. Fairground...
PERRY, GA
Georgia officials release draft of possible US House districts

ATLANTA — State leaders released a draft of the possible new US House districts in Georgia Monday. Governor Brian Kemp announced last week that he is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Capitol on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts. Majority Republicans are looking to increase the number...
GEORGIA STATE
'Save America Freedom Rally' at the Courthouse

On Tuesday evening, several dozen people turned out for the “Save America Freedom Rally” on the steps of the Wabash County Courthouse. The event featured both local and statewide conservative speakers touching on several contemporary issues. With a slow drizzle continuing throughout the event, co-organizer Laura Cole referenced a Thomas...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Christian City Announces Guest Speaker for 2021 Community Champion Awards

Christian City has announced the guest speaker for the 2021 Community Champion Awards. Ambassador Andrew Young will serve as the guest speaker at the September 28 event honoring an extraordinary group of philanthropic leaders who have dramatically improved the lives of individuals in metro Atlanta and beyond. The Community Champion Awards will pay tribute to Dan Cathy in the Individual category, The Home Depot in the Corporate category and 100 Black Men of Atlanta in the Nonprofit category.
ATLANTA, GA
