CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Analyst thinks business jet deliveries preparing to soar

By Daniel McCoy
Wichita Business Journal
Wichita Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After shaking off the doldrums this year, aviation analyst Brian Foley expects big numbers for business jets in 2022.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Embraer shares soar with electric aircraft orders, analyst upgrade

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday its subsidiary Eve has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell up to 100 electric aircraft to lessor Bristow Group, sending Embraer shares higher, in the latest sign of dealmaking in the nascent “flying taxis” sector. Brazil-listed Embraer shares,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Business Jet Deliveries To Swing Upward, Consultant Says

Brian Foley, a consultant with Brian Foley Associates, forecasts about 700 business jet deliveries in 2021, on par with previous years, followed by a “meaningful ramp-up” in deliveries beginning in 2022 and continuing for several years. Foley predicts deliveries could exceed 900 aircraft next year... Subscription Required. Business Jet Deliveries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Jets#Doldrums
MarketWatch

Boeing and Spirit Airlines upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on expectations for recovery in air travel

Bernstein analysts upgraded Boeing Co. and Spirit Airlines Inc. to outperform on Wednesday and said they expect international traffic and aircraft demand to start to improve as COVID-19 vaccines begin to be administered in most major markets. "The story is not totally clean," a team led by Douglas S. Harned wrote in a note to clients. "Some countries (e.g. China, Vietnam, Australia) must fight against lockdown strategies that block travel when single cases arise. But, we now see paths for most major markets to reopen, with China the slowest, with its "zero tolerance" strategy and the Beijing Olympics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Street.Com

DuPont Stock Gains As Analysts Tout Semiconductor Business

DuPont de Nemours (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report shares moved higher Thursday as analysts touted the industrial materials group's potential to boost earnings from its semiconductor division. “The semis end-markets for DD present one of the clearest secular growth trends and support a multi-year earnings tailwind,” said...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

SoFi Stock Soars After Jefferies Analyst Issues Buy Rating at $25 Price Target

Taking a peek into the social finance (SoFi) product suite will give a perfect reason why the Jefferies analyst is bullish on the stock. American online personal finance company, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw a positive trading day on Wednesday as the shares jumped by over 11% on Jefferies coverage of the stock with a price target of $25. At the projected price target, the stock will grow by more than 64% above the $16.84 the stock closed at on Tuesday.
STOCKS
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Expert Says to Expect Major Product Shortages Soon

According to Burt Flickinger, product shortages are going to be as bad as when the COVID-19 pandemic started, as reported on Fox Business. Flickinger made this prediction after Costco warned its customers it is having trouble fulfilling toilet paper orders in the week of September 20, 2021. But the shortages won’t stop at toilet paper.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Sourcing Journal

No Place to Turn as Shipping Woes Go Coast to Coast

Already hampered by supply chain disruptions, FedEx has had to reroute 600,000 packages per day due to labor shortages. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rentokil lifts growth targets amid booming hygiene demand

Pest control-to-cleaning firm Rentokil Initial has upped its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm amid booming demand during the pandemic.The group hiked sales and earnings goals, lifting its organic medium-term revenue growth target to between 4% and 5%, up from 3% to 4% previously.It is now aiming for revenues to grow by up to 6% across its newly enlarged hygiene and wellness category, which will be expanded from January next year to also include services such as dental hygiene and cleanroom operations.It said this was being made “in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Stores will run out of items faster than ever this holiday season: Here’s how to beat shortages, supply chain issues

How can you beat the holiday shopping nightmare that will unfold over the next three months as supply chain issues take center stage with retailers?. For months the U.S. economy has been crippled by shortages and supply chain issues. Even shortages of workers has been problematic for companies as they try to keep up with demand. As fall arrives and Americans begin thinking about the holiday shopping season – a new warning has been issued: Don’t wait to make holiday purchases, because inventory will be limited.
RETAIL
Wichita Business Journal

Wichita Business Journal

Wichita, KS
623
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita

Comments / 0

Community Policy