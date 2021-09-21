CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eminem fans think the rapper has a new album coming soon

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpK4m_0c3WhY6800

Eminem fans are convinced that the Detroit rapper has new music coming on 1 October.

Following a number of hints from close collaborators, including producer Fredwreck and singer, Skylar Grey, there are clues that Eminem might be surprise releasing another new album next week.

Rumours started when Fredwreck posted a picture of Eminem’s childhood home on Instagram. It’s the same home that has appeared on the cover of albums The Marshall Mathers LP and The Marshall Mathers LP 2 .

The producer, who has won a Grammy Award for his work with Anderson. Paak, then uploaded another picture, this time of a building sporting the numbers “1001”. Fans across social media took the post to be a hint that music was coming on 1 October.

1 October is also the release date of Venom: Let There Be Carnage . Eminem contributed a song to the soundtrack of the first film in 2018.

Skylar Grey, who has worked with Eminem for more than a decade since she co-wrote his Rihanna collaboration “Love the Way You Lie”, also told fans on social media to mark their calendars for 1 October.

The manager of upcoming Los Angeles artist, Mozzy, also let it slip that Eminem had been in the studio with his client and drill rapper, Polo G.

Eminem has been on a prolific run of late. He released Music to be Murdered By in early 2020 and followed it up with a 16 track Side B version of the album last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxuO2_0c3WhY6800

He also released a collaborative single with Kid Cudi, where he dissed NFL quarterback Drew Brees, criticised police brutality and slammed those who don’t wear masks in public to protect against Covid.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Eminem's Famous Lyric About Barfing Has Inspired a New Restaurant

Eminem is turning one of the most famous lines in music history about vomit into a new restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti, which will open its doors in Detroit next Wednesday, September 29th. The restaurant’s name, of course, comes from the indelible opening lines of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” — “His palms are...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Album Speculation Ramps Up: Is He Dropping Next Week?

Is Eminem about to drop another surprise album next week? His fans are convinced that, yes, he will. And the hints are all adding up. It all started with Fredwreck, one of Eminem's frequent collaborators, who posted an Instagram story of an illustration of Em's old house. His home was the cover of The Marshall Mathers LP 2, so fans immediately rushed to spread their MMLP3 conspiracies. Except, they may be right, because there's even more fuel to this fire.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Rihanna
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Mozzy
Person
Drew Brees
mymixfm.com

Is Adele releasing her new album this week? Some fans certainly think so

Some of Adele‘s fans think they cracked the code about the powerhouse singer’s long-promised fourth studio album. Rumor has it, new music is coming this week. Billboard reports that a radio host named Mauler tweeted, then deleted, “New Adele. This week.”. The internet went nuts over the statement, and now...
MUSIC
Billboard

Meek Mill Announces New Album 'Expensive Pain' — and It's Coming Soon

Meek Mill season officially begins in October for the artist. After teasing fans about his forthcoming project on Instagram Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15), Meek formally announced that his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, will drop on Oct. 1. Featuring his recent singles "Sharing Locations" with Lil Baby and Lil Durk,...
CELEBRITIES
inklingsnews.com

Kayne West’s new album ‘Donda’ leaves fans disappointed

American rapper and producer Kayne West released his 10th studio album, “Donda,” on Aug. 29, 2021. Fans had been waiting for several months to hear the new music written by West and co-artists. The album racked up 94 million streams on Spotify and 60 million on Apple Music in just one day.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent: "You're Nothing Without Eminem"

It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Police Brutality#The Marshall Mathers Lp 2#Covid
hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Reveals Lil Wayne's Stylist Snooped Through His Clothes For Inspo During His Rock Era

Lil Wayne's had different eras throughout his career but no one, at the time, really suspected the Rebirth era. More people have grown fond of Wayne's attempt at rock music over the years that have since passed, although his genre shift also came with a stylistic one. The jeans became tighter, a fedora was frequently on his head, and overall, he began embracing the skater style that he's now known for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wedr.com

Kehlani announces new album coming in winter

After attending the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night in New York City, Kehlani announced plans to drop her third solo album. "Blue Water Road, the album coming this winter," the two-time Grammy nominee revealed Tuesday on Instagram. Along with the note, she debuted a mysterious teaser for the album, featuring her limping alone on an desolate road wearing a bloodied bandage on her left leg.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

261K+
Followers
115K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy