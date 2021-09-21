Milwaukee now offering $100 to residents who get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The City of Milwaukee is now offering $100 gift cards to residents who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and in doing so joins a growing list of governments and companies to offer an incentive.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced during Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing that anyone who gets their first vaccine dose at Northwest Health Center or Southside Health Center starting Sept. 23 will get a $100 U.S. Bank gift card on site while supplies last.

"Get a shot, get 100 bucks, it's that straightforward. Get a shot, get 100 bucks, you can't go wrong," Barrett said.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 years and older, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and up. Anyone under 18 will need a parent or guardian present to get the vaccine and incentive.

There are 1,000 $100 gift cards available. The incentive is only available to City of Milwaukee residents.

Learn more at milwaukee.gov.covidvax or call the city's COVID-19 hot line at 414-286-6800.

The State of Wisconsin is already offering a $100 cash incentive for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about that program here.

