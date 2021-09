A second man has been charged in the murder of four people — including his lover — in Minnesota, as disturbing new details emerged in the slayings. Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona allegedly “snapped” when he executed the victims before driving around with their bodies in an SUV for nearly 60 miles, ultimately dumping the vehicle and their bodies in a cornfield in Wisconsin, according to court papers.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO