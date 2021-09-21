Commerical accident closes Northbound lanes on I-65

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A three-vehicle crash involving two commercial vehicles that shut down all northbound lanes occurred on Tuesday, September 21, at approximately 1:19 p.m.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident happened near mile marker 237 on Interstate 65. It is unsure when the northbound lanes will be back open. ALEA encourages motorists to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.