Abortion ban prompts ‘The Wire’ creator to pull HBO series from being filmed in Texas

By Mike Stunson
Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

A new HBO miniseries based out of Texas will no longer be filmed in the state because of its new abortion law, the showrunner said Monday. David Simon, who created the critically acclaimed series "The Wire," is now looking for suggestions for filming locations for the new nonfiction show.

