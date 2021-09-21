Abortion ban prompts ‘The Wire’ creator to pull HBO series from being filmed in Texas

A “from-the-ground-up reboot” of the 1990s Emmy-winning space opera is in development at The CW. "Written by Straczynski, the reboot revolves around John Sheridan (played by Bruce Boxleitner in the original series), an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war," according to Deadline. "His arrival triggers a destiny beyond anything he could have imagined, as an exploratory Earth company accidentally triggers a conflict with a civilization a million years ahead of us, putting Sheridan and the rest of the B5 crew in the line of fire as the last, best hope for the survival of the human race." Babylon 5 premiered in 1994 after the pilot movie aired a year earlier in 1993, ending in 1998 after five seasons. Straczynski won over a dozen awards for his work on the series, including two Hugo Awards, the Saturn Award, the Space Frontier Foundation Award, and the Ray Bradbury Award. Babylon 5 spawned the spinoff Crusade and several movies. Straczynski, who co-created Sense8 with The Wachowskis, was recently in the news when he pitched himself on Twitter to become the new Doctor Who showrunner -- a job that last week went to former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO