UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck Monday morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. Carolina suffered its worst loss of Mack Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill, a 45-22 beatdown at the hands of Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels are now out of the national top 25 polls for the first time this season, and now face the reality that their conference championship ambitions are likely done for. But Brown still believes the future is bright for the program.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO