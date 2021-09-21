CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Grant Williams’ big chance

By CelticsBlog
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Williams has become something of a litmus test for fans of the Boston Celtics. In some ways, you can see the mercurial nature of last season’s ill-fated squad reflected in the 22year-old’s sophomore campaign. One group looks at him and sees a short center that lacks lineup versatility or scoring touch, a player that struggles to put numbers on the board and seems prone to boneheaded fouls during his sparing minutes on the court. On the other side, some see a canny young big with great feel for the game and a reliable jumper, the kind of player who fills little gaps in ways that aren’t reflected in the box score.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Is Grant Williams the odd man out in C’s rotation?

Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Grant Williams, Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Boston, Kemba Walker, Robert Williams, Juan Hernangómez, National Basketball Association. After a lackluster regular season that was followed up by an even more disappointing playoff run, the Boston Celtics viewed the summer of 2021 as a time for them to re-tool and restructure their rotation.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Grant Williams enters pivotal third season with something to prove

Grant Williams impressed in his rookie season, but after a tumultuous sophomore year, the general opinion of Williams is more shrouded in uncertainty than ever. Talking about Grant Williams with Celtics fans is similar to discussing canned cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving – there’s two definitive sides, and they will go to war over their opinion.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litmus Test#Fouls#The Boston Celtics
AllLakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

The former Laker and former Clipper Montrezl Harrell never seemed to quite fit in on the Lakers in 2020-2021 season. A former Sixth Man of the Year for the Los Angeles Clippers, Harrell came to the Lakers looking to be the big bench piece and his numbers were certainly okay, they didn't match the career highs he had on the Clippers. It just never seemed to be a great fit. He was traded to the Wizards in the blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James unveils Lakers Big 3’s new nickname

The Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have themselves a new nickname, and it looks like it’s going to catch on pretty quickly as well. It also seems like the new moniker is pretty official too, considering how it was the Lakers’ own...
NBA
Lake Geneva Regional News

Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer starts RVC play with win

WALWORTH — The Big Foot/Williams Bay soccer team got their conference schedule started on the right note, defeating East Troy 2-1 at home on Sept. 9 in the Rock Valley Conference debut. At times, the game resembled a football game more than a futbol game, though that was no surprise...
WILLIAMS BAY, WI
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant snubbed from list of stars to build around

The Memphis Grizzlies 2021 offseason comes on the heels of their best season since the beginning of the team’s rebuild. The Grizzlies finished 38-34 on the season and made a push for the NBA Playoffs in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. They’d eventually be knocked out by the Utah Jazz, but put up a fight along the way.
NBA
scorebooklive.com

No. 5 Clackamas gets big plays from Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Noah Pruitt, Miles Williams; Reynolds rusty in debut, ‘will be better’

Keontae Johnson-Gibson returned an interception for a touchdown, Noah Pruitt had two sacks, and the Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 Mt. Hood Conference) handled the Raiders (0-3, 0-3) of Troutdale. The game was the first on-field competition of the season for the Raiders, who forfeited their first two contests because of COVID...
TROUTDALE, OR
CBS LA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone. Earlier this year, the NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, “a new annual honor that will recognize a current...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy