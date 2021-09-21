Grant Williams’ big chance

Grant Williams has become something of a litmus test for fans of the Boston Celtics. In some ways, you can see the mercurial nature of last season’s ill-fated squad reflected in the 22year-old’s sophomore campaign. One group looks at him and sees a short center that lacks lineup versatility or scoring touch, a player that struggles to put numbers on the board and seems prone to boneheaded fouls during his sparing minutes on the court. On the other side, some see a canny young big with great feel for the game and a reliable jumper, the kind of player who fills little gaps in ways that aren’t reflected in the box score.