CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney To Celebrate Disney+ Day On November 12

By Clint Gamache
thrillgeek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come. Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.

thrillgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Has an Avengers-Sized Legal Problem (Maybe Bigger Than It Realizes)

Seven years ago, in an event both momentous and foreshadowing, Disney blinked. At the time, Disney’s Marvel unit was facing off against the estate of comic book legend Jack Kirby over whether his heirs could terminate a copyright grant and thus reclaim rights on characters including Spider-Man, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor. And, this needs to be stressed: Disney was winning. A federal court ruled in 2011 that Kirby’s contributions as an illustrator between 1958 and 1963 were works made for hire and not eligible for termination. By 2014, the Kirby estate had taken the dispute up to...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
disneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Disney World Without a Park Ticket!

The arrival of fall means a lot of things, like changing leaves and cooler temperatures as well as the start of Halloween Time and after-hours events in Disney World like Disney After Hours Boo Bash. If you’re a fan of German-inspired cuisine, the arrival of fall also means that it’s...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Polygon

Shang-Chi Disney Plus release date announced for November

The holiday season just got a little bit more Marvel-ous. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, will premiere on Disney Plus for all subscribers on Nov. 12. That date makes Shang-Chi available for home streaming exactly one week after the Nov. 5...
TV & VIDEOS
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney’s 50 Teachers Celebration is Sending Educators to Disney World!

The Disney Imagination Campus is an organization that aims to help educators enrich student learning experiences. The campuses will open in January 2022, and to kick off the fun, Disney is inviting 50 educators to a special teacher event at the east coast campus in Florida. The 50 Teachers Celebration Contest is open to teachers, music directors, and administrators.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Celebrate Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month at Disney World

“Together, we are magia!” Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month officially began on September 15, and Disney Parks are a wonderful place to celebrate. “I’m very proud to be a Hispanic/Latinx cast member at Walt Disney World Resort and that’s one of the reasons why I’m always excited to share the different events and opportunities we have to celebrate our cultures with all of you,” wrote Sarah Domenech, Public Relations Manager, on Disney Parks Blog. “As part of Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month we are happy to announce the multiple ways you can celebrate across Walt Disney World Resort through food, music, and more! Because, after all, ‘Together We Are Magia!’”
NFL
wivk.com

Disney on Ice – Mickey & Friends – November 11th-14th

You could win a family four pack of tickets to Disney on ice: Mickey and Friends!. Join Mickey and his Disney friends as your favorite stories come to life at Disney On Ice! Sail with Moana on her high-seas adventure to sav her island. Travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa and learn how love is the most powerful magic of all. Just keep swimming with Dory and Hank as they set out to find her parents. See Cinderella, Rapunzel and the Disney Princesses make their dreams possible through bravery, Kindness and perseverance. Celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story gang and get all the dells with Joy, Sadness and the rest of the Emotions from Inside Out. Share the excitement and make new memories at Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Studios#The Walt Disney Company#Star#Disney Cruise Line#Abc#Disney Channel#Espn#Freeform Fx#Hulu#Simpsons#National Geographic A#Thrillgeek
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

As You Wish: History of Boba Fett Special Coming to Disney+ in November

Just in time for the upcoming Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, the streaming outlet has prepped a brand new special that will chronicle the history of the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunter. Today it was announced that Fett will get a Star Wars special that will dig into the origins of the character and will offer more backstory prior to the premiere of his very own series in December. Boba Fett has long been a fan favorite and was finally given some much due screen time during the second season of The Mandalorian.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Day Lineup Includes Marvel And Some Boba Fett On November 12th

Yesterday Disney revealed the content they will be covering on November 12th at Disney+ Day. That Disney+ Day lineup includes Marvel and some Boba Fett focused Star Wars. Disney announced the date for Disney+ Day weeks ago, but as yet all we had were some teases of what was to come. In terms of what fans were looking for, it’s pretty obvious. Details on upcoming MCU projects and Star Wars projects, especially The Book of Boba Fett which releases in December following the event.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Bob Chapek says November 12 is Disney+ Day; here’s what to get excited about!

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced today during the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference that November 12 is Disney+ Day, hailing the first day the platform went live in 2019. “We’re going to have new content release against one of our four key franchises,” Chapek explained...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
attractionsmagazine.com

Celebrate the spooky season with the Disney Halloween Playlist and more

Disney fans can get into the spirit of the season with a Disney Halloween Playlist featuring Halloween favorites, from “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” to “Grim Grinning Ghosts” from the Haunted Mansion. The Disney Halloween Playlist will put everyone in the Halloween mood with spooky classics from “The Nightmare...
MOVIES
411mania.com

Streaming Date For Shang-Chi & Jungle Cruise Set For Disney+ Day In November

Disney has announced when Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will be available for streaming on Disney+, plus a host of more content. The company announced that “Disney+ Day” will arrive on November 12th and will feature the streaming debuts of the MCU film and the adventure film featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.
MOVIES
IGN

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Will Hit Disney+ in November

Disney has announced the Disney+ premiere date for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The latest Marvel film will become available to stream for all Disney+ subscribers beginning on November 12. Notably, this premiere date places Shang-Chi's streaming debut outside of the 45-day exclusive theatrical window planned for...
MOVIES
mynews13.com

Disney: ‘Coco’ scene to debut at Mickey’s PhilharMagic in November

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new scene based on Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” will debut at Mickey’s PhilharMagic in Magic Kingdon on Nov. 12, Disney announced Tuesday. New scene to be added to Mickey's PhilharMagic at Magic Kingdom. The scene, based on Disney-Pixar's "Coco" will debut November 12. Disney first announced the scene...
ORLANDO, FL
justjaredjr.com

Disney+ Announces Anniversary Celebration 'Disney+ Day' With New Title Releases!

Disney+ is getting ready to hit it’s two-year mark and they’re planning a big celebration!!. The streaming platform will celebrate Disney+ Day, and to thank subscribers, they will be releasing new content, fan experiences and more. Among the new releases on Disney+ Day include Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy