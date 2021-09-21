Disney To Celebrate Disney+ Day On November 12
On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company. Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service’s iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what’s to come. Additionally, the service will continue to engage new audiences around the world, as Disney+ expands into new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.thrillgeek.com
