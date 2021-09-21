CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne proclaims Suicide Prevention Week

gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Sept. 7, during the City of Daphne’s City Council meeting, Mayor Robin LeJeune presented Lydia Barber, Organizer of the South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk and Board Member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a Proclamation designating the week of Sept. 5 - 11 “National Suicide Prevention Week” for the City of Daphne. Others in attendance were Dawn Wilson, Julie and Randal Lamb, Debbie Brownlow, Susan and Bryan Johnson, all survivors of suicide loss and Katherine Rogers, from Lifelines Counseling Services in Mobile. The South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24, in front of Daphne City Hall. Proceeds from the Out of the Darkness Walk benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Please go to AFSP.org/Daphne to register for the Walk and to donate.

