Becton (knee) announced via his personal Twitter account Tuesday that he has undergone surgery. Becton is expected to miss four to eight weeks due to a knee injury sustained Week 1, and it was already announced that he would require arthroscopic surgery to repair his MCL. Until such time as the 2020 first-round pick is cleared to return, George Fant will hold down the fort at left tackle and protect Zach Wilson's blind side.