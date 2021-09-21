CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Festival of Trees Getting Ready for 24th Year, Now Under Balloons Over Vermilion

By Steve Brandy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the cool airs of autumn sneaking in this week, it’s definitely time to start thinking about Danville’s 24th Annual Festival of Trees at the David S Palmer Arena. Jim Anderson and Pat O’Shaughnessy joined Linda Bolton on 1490 WDAN’s News Makers program this week. And as Anderson explained, yes indeed, Balloons over Vermilion is now overseeing Festival of Trees, taking over for OSF.

