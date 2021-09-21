CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, TX

GoFundMe fundraiser created for injured woman, family after car crash near Saginaw

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car crash that took the lives of two Boswell High School students on Sept. 15 left a mother of two severely injured and recovering in a North Texas hospital. Kayleigh Smith-Griego was in the family’s truck with her husband and two young sons, 3 years and 3 months old, when the students’ car collided with the truck head-on at the intersection of West Bailey Boswell Road and Twin Mills Boulevard in north Fort Worth near Saginaw, according to a GoFundMe page that’s raising money for her family.

www.star-telegram.com

