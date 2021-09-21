CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 won’t stop older PCs, but it might make you sign this waiver

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Microsoft officially reinstated its PC Health Check app for anyone to download, letting you easily see whether your computer is ready for Windows 11 ahead of its October 5th debut. (The company had previously removed the app because it was somewhat misleading, and when a more robust version returned in late August, it was only available to Windows Insiders.) You can find the app at the very bottom of this page if you scroll down, or click here if you don’t mind direct downloads.

#Windows Installer#Windows Updates#Windows Insiders#Tpm
