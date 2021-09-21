CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

These Hydrating Soaps Will Keep Hands Clean *and* Moisturized During the Cold, Dry Months

By Taylor Bell
Well+Good
Well+Good
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that cold-weather season is here (we know it may still be warm where you live—but winter is coming), the need to keep our skin moisturized is more important than ever. Washing our hands is a part of everyday life (and thanks to the pandemic, it's an even bigger part of our lives). However, all that scrubbing can really take a toll on your hands. If you haven't already noticed, using harsh soaps can leave hands dry and sometimes even chapped or cracked as the weather worsens.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Hard Water Buildup Can Cause Dry Skin and Brittle Hair, But You Can Remove It

No matter what products you're using, rinsing away dirt and debris is an essential step in every healthy hair- and skin-care routine. But, depending on where you live, the water itself could be the culprit behind problems like dry skin, brittle hair, or buildup that even the best clarifying shampoos can't seem to eliminate, all of which are common side effects of hard water, explains Tim Dunphy, product manager at Leaf Home Water Solutions.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Derm-Approved Moisturizer Is Like a Tall Drink of Water for Your Skin

My dry skin slurps up moisturizer in the same way I used to gulp Gatorade on Sundays all through college: quickly and with purpose. Over the years, I've tested dozens (potentially hundreds?) of products ranging from light lotions to thick creams in an attempt to find something that would quench my thirsty complexion—and none has done it better than Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer ($56).
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Soaps#Hands Clean#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Ucla Health#Md#Well Good A Commission
drugstorenews.com

Lubriderm moisturizes dry skin with new cream, lotion

Lubriderm is looking to help consumers keep their skin hydrated as the cold weather approaches. To do this, the personal care brand is rolling out two new innovations, Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream and Advanced Therapy Lotion. Suitable for those with extra-dry skin, the products are enriched with vitamin E and...
SKIN CARE
betteryoumag.com

Best Moisture Absorbers to Keep Your Home Dry

Moisture absorbers offer a convenient way to reduce humidity and keep your home dry. They work by collecting excess moisture from the air, which helps prevent mold and bad odors caused by water damage. Moisture absorbers can be used in a variety of rooms where excess moisture is an issue,...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

The 12 Best Natural & Clean Shampoos For Dry Hair

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Healthy hair starts in the shower with the right shampoo. You’ll absolutely want something that can properly clean the oil, dirt, skin cells, and pollution off the scalp and strand—you know, buildup can do a number on hair, as it can cause inflammation and will weigh down the style. But here’s the key: without being too harsh and stripping. When you use an option with potent cleansers it can disrupt the scalp’s microbiome, irritate the surrounding skin, and turn strands brittle. Who here wants that?
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The New Zitsticka Body Wash and Exfoliator Will Keep the Skin Below Your Chin Acne Free

Treating and managing acne takes a 360-degree solution. Not only do you need targeted products that you use to manage your overall skin health so that you keep breakouts at bay, you also need solutions—like spot treatments—for when zits pop up unexpectedly. Zitsticka has now got you covered on both fronts. The pimple patch brand took the beauty world by storm by using savvy technology to target zits deeper within the skin and help shrink them on the spot, and now the brand has dropped its first-ever line of body-care products to help manage acne below the chin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Well+Good

6 of the Best Super Hydrating Hand Creams From Sephora, According to Reviews

As we transition into fall, it's not the skin on your face that needs protection (I mean, yes, it does—but there are other parts of your body that could use a barrier against cold, dry weather). The crisp autumn air can really wreak havoc on your hands' moisture levels. Not to mention, mundane tasks like taking a hot shower or washing dishes can also leave your hands parched on a daily basis if you're not careful. That's part of the reason why having a go-to hand cream can be so essential for your skin-care routine.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

This Skin-Firming Retinol Face Wash Is On Sale for $5—and Derms Love It

The many (and I mean, many) benefits of retinol for your skin are well documented. The dermatologist-recommended ingredient does everything from treating acne, to helping with cell turnover, to aiding with collagen stimulation. So given that we know the importance of the using retinol, as well as the importance of washing your face, why not combine the two? The Olay Retinol24 Skin Renewing Retinol Cleanser does just that.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 22 Best Hand Creams and Lotions for Dry, Cracked Skin

Click here to read the full article. Hands endure a lot of daily stress. They suffer a constant barrage of washing and disinfecting with harsh and drying formulas, and are constantly being exposed to the sun. That’s where the best hand lotions and creams enter the scene. “Hand creams are designed to restore that essential moisture, nourish skin and seal in all that hydration and nourishment, often while helping to soothe irritation and help heal cracks,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius:...
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Derms Say This Is the Exact Order To Apply Your Skin-Care Routine In Order To Reap All the Benefits

Whether you have a 10-step regimen or like to use two simple products in tandem, everyone can benefit from a little skin-care 101, because the order in which you put on your serums, oils, moisturizers, and SPFs can make them work even harder. "It's important to not only choose the right products for your particular skin type, but layer them correctly as well," says New York City-based dermatologist Michele Farber, MD of Schweiger Dermatology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SPY

Forget the Pricey Shampoos and Reach for These Vitamins to Help Your Hair Grow Faster

Hair loss can happen for various reasons: genetics, over-styling, stress, thyroid issues, skin conditions, immune system problems, and more can all lead to hair loss in men and women. Those experiencing significant hair loss may begin to notice circular or patchy bald spots, a loosening of the hair, full-body hair loss, or scaling patches that start spreading over the head. Finding the best hair vitamins and supplements for hair growth may help prevent this type of hair loss while possibly helping to repair issues such as shedding, dryness, and breakage. Losing one’s hair can take an emotional toll, and while there...
HAIR CARE
FIRST For Women

This Healthy Oil Can Help Fight Inflammation, Joint Pain, and Skin Aging

As we get older, it’s in our best interest to eat a healthy diet. Aging makes us more susceptible to conditions like heart disease and diabetes, not to mention cosmetic issues like wrinkles. Getting the right nutrients can help us protect ourselves. And since healthy fats are one of the most important nutrients for aging adults, consuming foods like sesame oil is a good option.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Your Favorite Foods Could Be Causing Body Odor—Here Are the 6 Biggest Offenders

Every body has a natural scent, something that is 100 percent the way it should be. Despite it being the norm to mask your au naturale aroma with deodorant and perfume, chances are that unless you just finished a workout and are sweating through your clothes, you really don't smell all that bad (objectively speaking, of course). If you catch a whiff of yourself and instinctively crinkle your nose, it could be because of something you ate.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
Tom's Guide

How to clean an air fryer and get rid of baked-on grease

Air fryers are a brilliant investment if you love fresh and crispy food, but want to keep things healthy(ish). These popular appliances can fry all sorts of dishes quickly, with just a fraction of the oil you would use otherwise. With regular use, air fryers will gradually get caked with...
LIFESTYLE
FireRescue1

Is drying time keeping you from cleaning your turnout gear as often as you should?

Fire departments across North America are facing the greatest threat to firefighter health in several generations: the increased risk that firefighters have – compared to that of the public they serve – of developing cancer because of their exposure to the chemicals, chemical compounds and carcinogens present in today’s structure fires.
HELMETS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy