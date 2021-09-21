CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

This Is What Happens When You Eat Quinoa Every Day

By Robin Rothstein
Health Digest
Health Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quinoa helps keep you healthy — it's a plant-based protein powerhouse packed with a whole array of nutrients, and may also contribute to weight loss.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Popular Vitamin D Foods to Eat Every Day, Says Dietitian

At this point, we're pretty much aware of how to get vitamin D—just sit in the sun for a bit. But did you know that there are actually a few popular foods that are considered rich sources of vitamin D? This crucial vitamin is important for absorbing calcium in your gut, which helps with born formation and growth, as well as the breakdown and build-up of bone tissues. As you get older, your bone health is vital to keep you strong and preventing you from injury from falls or even developing osteoporosis, so having consistent sources of vitamin D is vital.
NUTRITION
healthdigest.com

You Should Stop Eating Gluten Free If This Happens To You

Over the last ten years, going gluten free has been a popular trend. This diet involves cutting out any foods that contain gluten, including foods made from wheat, barley, and rye (via Mayo Clinic). Many processed foods contain gluten, including things like cereal, cookies, hot dogs, soup mixes, and other things that aren't labeled as gluten free. The gluten free diet is mainly recommended for people with Celiac disease but may also be helpful for people with non-celiac gluten sensitivity, gluten ataxia, and wheat allergies.
NUTRITION
Parade

If You're Trying to Get Healthier and Lose Weight, Avoid These 30 Foods—Or At Least Don't Eat Them Every Day

With so many different types of diets and food advice out there, it’s normal to get confused about which foods are actually healthy and which ones to stay away from. There’s no denying the fact that eating a nutritious, balanced diet is the key to living a healthier and longer life. Adopting good eating habits not only boosts your mood and energy, but it also reduces your risk of developing serious, long-term health conditions.
DIETS
tigernet.com

Could you eat at the same restaurant every day...

This is kind of an older story, but I came across it again today:. https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2019/03/20/precision-dining-why-this-couple-has-been-eating-same-meal-texas-roadhouse-six-days-week-years/. The couple has simplified their lives so they no longer do grocery store trips, wash dishes or plan meals. [Catahoula] used to be almost solely a PnR rascal, but now has adopted shidpoasting with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Chemistry#Mice#Cholesterol#Food Drink#The Whole Grain Council
culturedfoodlife.com

Why You Should Eat Berries Every Day — 50+ Recipes

Berries and I have a love affair. I eat them every morning for breakfast with kefir and for snacks too. I recently began adding a red berry phenol powder to my smoothies to get even more benefits, and what a difference it has made. I have over 50 recipes in this article and even more in my Biotic Pro monthly eBooks! I eat a lot of berries and they are a mainstay in my life in so many ways. I know my gut bacteria loves berries and they keep me energized. Those red pigments keep my skin and heart healthy. Your body and microbes love berries. Check out the many benefits, the different types of berries, and all of their unique health benefits. Just try them and see how much better you feel adding berries daily. Mix them fresh or frozen in your kefir and discover just how much you need berries in your life.
RECIPES
goodmenproject.com

If You Are What You Eat, Then You Are What You See

When it comes to nutrition, the eyes have it – literally. In other words, what you put into your mouth (and thus, stomach) determines what enters your bloodstream. The blood carries oxygen, nutrients, and other needed elements to the retina (lining) of your eye. If the blood fails to deliver proper nourishment, the photoreceptors (rods and cones) of the eye can suffer.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSFA

Does when you eat impact your health?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can changing when you eat make you healthier?. Researchers at UAB are working to answer that question now. They’re hoping to find out if the time you eat affects your weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure. And that’s why they’re looking for volunteers for two new...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Greatist

Fish Are Friends: Can I Eat Salmon Every Day?

Eating oily fish provides a host of health wins. But is it a good idea to eat salmon every day?. After all, salmon is an awesome source of omega-3 fatty acids. But how much is too much? Is a salmon-heavy diet helpful for weight loss? Does it provide protein? All the questions.
NUTRITION
verywellfit.com

Cider Vinegar Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Apple cider vinegar offers more than a mere taste enhancement to your cooking. As an added ingredient in salad dressings and marinades, it creates both a fruity and sour flavor profile. This fermented apple-based product provides health benefits ranging from acid reflux symptom improvement to lowering cholesterol and glucose levels—and a small capsule size daily is all you need to reap these favorable effects.
RECIPES
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
152
Followers
203
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy