The US has announced that it is reopening its borders to visitors from the UK and resuming transatlantic flights in November. Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “The prospect of the US lifting travel restrictions to restore transatlantic travel between the UK and US is welcome news – not just for hard-pressed airlines but for the wider Travel & Tourism sector, which has been decimated by COVID-19.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO