Pfizer Covid vaccine found to be safe for ages 5 to 11 based on clinical trial results

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world stands by with cautious optimism as two partner companies, that already have gained approval for a Covid vaccine, announce their findings for another Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech revealed some promising news amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19. Representatives stated that the highly anticipated study and trial of a vaccine for children of 5 to 11 years old has yielded encouraging results.

contagionlive.com

Complete Blinded Phase of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Unveiled

Extended findings from blinded mRNA-1273 vaccine pivotal trial include efficacy across subgroups, including elderly and with coexisting conditions. A new report of the blinded, placebo-controlled trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Moderna) that was pivotal to the US FDA granting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) provides an additional 3 months of data, with new evidence of efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infection, and consistent efficacy across subgroups including elderly, the immunocompromised, and those with co-existing conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffingtonPost

What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

Now that a Pfizer booster dose has been approved for Americans 65 and up, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk settings, many people are wondering: Can I mix and match vaccines?. “Things change so quickly as far as the science, epidemiology, the virus, people’s behavior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Essence

COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe For Children Aged 5 - 11, Pfizer Says

This news comes on the heels of Pfizer's first vaccine trials for this age group. There is hope for a COVID-19 vaccine for young children as they head back to school. According to study results released this morning, Pfizer and BioNTech have announced positive results following COVID-19 vaccine trials in children aged 5-11. The vaccine was “safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses” and administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH

