Pfizer Covid vaccine found to be safe for ages 5 to 11 based on clinical trial results
The world stands by with cautious optimism as two partner companies, that already have gained approval for a Covid vaccine, announce their findings for another Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech revealed some promising news amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19. Representatives stated that the highly anticipated study and trial of a vaccine for children of 5 to 11 years old has yielded encouraging results.www.newfolks.com
Comments / 0