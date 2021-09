2022 Acura RDX: Style And Tech Filter Down From The MDX

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette Z06 is almost here—and we’ve got the photographic proof. The Detroit automaker released an official image of the first high-performance variant from the current ‘Vette generation on Monday, just two months after sharing what it would sound like. The marque also revealed that the car will make its full debut on October 26. Now, this isn’t actually the first time we’ve seen the new Z06, but it’s the first time we’ve seen it undisguised. Previous glimpses of the mid-engine speed machine have all seen it covered in garish digital camo, including an image of the car being prepared...

